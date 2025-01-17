$9.6bn P&ID Scam: Briton Declines To Call Witness In Court

A British national, Mr. James Nolan, facing trial in connection with the $9.6 billion Process and Industrial Development (P&ID) Ltd scandal, has informed the court that he will not be calling any witnesses.

Through his lawyer, Michael Ajara, Nolan conveyed this decision to Justice Obiora Egwuatu of the Federal High Court in Abuja on Thursday. Nolan, along with Micad Project City Services Limited, is being prosecuted by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on a 20-count charge of money laundering.

Nolan, who is a director at both Micad Project and P&ID Ltd, was arraigned in May 2022. Although he initially pleaded not guilty and secured bail after meeting the court’s conditions, he later absconded, prompting the court to declare him wanted.

Following his disappearance, the EFCC requested and obtained court approval to try Nolan in absentia. Reports indicate that Nolan was arrested by INTERPOL in Italy on January 27, 2024, during a visit to his wife. However, he has yet to be extradited to Nigeria.

At Thursday’s hearing, EFCC counsel Bala Sanga announced that the prosecution would forego its last witness, deeming it unnecessary after reviewing the case. Nolan’s lawyer confirmed that the defense would rely solely on the evidence presented by the prosecution, opting not to call any witnesses.

Justice Egwuatu adjourned the case to March 10 for the submission of final written addresses by both parties.

In a related development, another Federal High Court, presided over by Justice Donatus Okorowo, had in July 2024 ordered the closure of two companies linked to Nolan for their role in the P&ID fraud. These companies, Trinity Biotech Nigeria Limited and Resorts Express Concept Nigeria Ltd, were found guilty of money laundering and had their assets forfeited to the Nigerian government.