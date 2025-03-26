NGX Index Experiences Intraday Dip As JAIZBANK And ARADEL See Drop

The Nigerian Exchange (NGX) All-Share index is currently trending downward during the intraday trading session on Tuesday. The selling pressures observed in banking and oil and gas stocks have contributed to a 10 basis point decline in the market index.

The domestic bourse had previously demonstrated robust growth, driven by renewed interest in banking stocks, as investors anticipate the release of Tier-1 bank earnings. The initial positive sentiment has dissipated as investors began to liquidate positions. They indicated, however, that potential demand for key stocks could alter trading patterns.

At midday, the NGX All-Share Index declined by 0.10%, according to an emailed note from Alpha Morgan Capital Limited to investors on Tuesday.

This indicates a slight downturn, with brokers attributing the decline to selling pressure from investors on certain mid to high-capitalized stocks. The top early decliners include JAIZBANK (-3.65%), ARADEL (-3.26%), and ACCESSCORP (-2.22%), among others.