NGX Equities Investors Make N376bn As Oil, Banking Stocks Soar

Equities investors won N376 billion on the Nigerian Exchange (NGX) trading platform as oil, banking, and consumer goods stocks gained traction.

SEPLAT (+9.99%), UBA (+4.33%), OANDO (+3.77%), GTCO (+2.00%), and NESTLE (+1.72%) also witnessed increases in their stock prices. As a result, the market index or All-Share Index increased by 624.57 basis points in today’s trading session, closing at 98,694.80, or a 0.64% gain. Similarly, the market capitalization increased by ₦378.43 billion, or 0.64%, reaching ₦59.80 trillion.

According to stockbrokers, today’s excellent performance was driven by investors’ renewed purchasing interest in major market sectors, notably the Oil & Gas sector, which increased by an astonishing +4.43%.

Data revealed that trading activity in the market improved, with total volume and total value traded increasing by 12.87% and 130.46% respectively.

Atlass Portfolios Limited said that roughly 405.02 million units worth ₦27,568.62 million were sold in 8,281 agreements. UBA was the most traded stock by volume, accounting for 34.12% of total trading volume on the Exchange.

Other volume drivers are STERLINGNG (9.77%), ACCESSCORP (7.40%), NB (5.78%), and FCMB (4.98%), which round out the top five. SEPLAT emerged as the most traded stock in terms of value, accounting for 66.57% of total transactions on the exchange.

DAARCOMM and IKEJAHOTEL topped the advancers’ chart with a price appreciation of 10.00 percent each. Other gainers include SEPLAT (+9.99%), PZ (+9.90%), CHAMPION (+9.65%), NNFM (+8.48%), TRIPPLEG (+7.60%) and twenty-four others.

Seventeen stocks depreciated, according to trading record. REGALINS was the top loser, with a price depreciation of -8.20%. Other decliners include CILEASING (-5.01%), DANGSUGAR (-3.00%), CHAMS (-1.50%), MTNN (-1.31%), and FIDELITYBK (-0.36%).

Today, the market breadth closed positive, recording 31 gainers and 17 losers. Sectoral performance was bullish, with four out of the five indices closing positive.

The oil and gas (+4.43%), Insurance (+1.07%), Banking (+0.96%) and Consumer goods (+0.23%) indices all closed in positive terrain, reflecting investors’ interest in SEPLAT (+9.99%) MANSARD (+3.45%), UBA (+4.33%) and NESTLE (+1.72%), respectively. Elsewhere, the Industrial Goods (-0.04%) indices declined due to selloffs in WAPCO (-0.82%), respectively.

