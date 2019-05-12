New Zealand Authorities Discover Soap Star and ‘Power Ranger’ Pua Magasiva Dead

New Zealand soap opera star Pua Magasiva, also well-known for his role in “Power Rangers” was found dead on Saturday. He was 38.

Authorities responded in the early hours of the morning to a Wellington residence, where they discovered the actor unresponsive, according to the New Zealand Herald. A police spokesman said there were no “suspicious circumstances surrounding his death.”

Magasiva, who was born in Samoa but raised in New Zealand, rose to fame on the long-running soap “Shortland Street,” where he played Nurse Vinnie Kruse-Miller from 2003-2006 and then returned again from 2011 to 2018.

He’s acted in more than 450 episodes of the popular New Zealand show.

“We are all absolutely devastated at the tragic news regarding Pua Magasiva,” reads a post on the Shortland Street Instagram page.

“Pua was a much loved member of the South Pacific Pictures’ family for many years and our hearts and thoughts go out to Pua’s family at this time.”

Magasiva also played Shane Clarke, the Red Wind Ranger, in “Power Rangers Ninja Storm” – the 11th television installment of the widely popular action show.

His “Power Rangers” co-star, Jason Chan, in a Facebook post mourned the loss of his actor friend.

“Incredibly sad to hear that one of our ranger family is gone. It will never be the same again,” he wrote. “Pua you will be so dearly missed. You were the center of energy on set and off. Always laughing, giggling and involved in practical jokes.”

Magasiva leaves behind a daughter from his first marriage and his wife, Lizz Sadler, who he married last year.