New Minimum Wage: NLC to Lead Protest in January

The Nigeria Labour Congress says it will embark on a nationwide mobilisation of Nigerian workers to protest the Federal Government’s delay in implementing a new national minimum wage of N30,000.

It also urged the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission to investigate allegations of diversion of the bailout fund, Paris Club refund, as well as all budget support releases to the states.

But the Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, expressed confidence the NLC would not embarrass the government.

The NLC in the communiqué issued at the end of its National Executive Council meeting in Abuja said it had directed that the protest should hold in all state capitals and the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja on January 8, 2019.

It also said all industrial unions and state councils had been directed to fully mobilise workers and other labour unions the protest.

The communiqué signed by the NLC President, Ayuba Wabba, and General Secretary, Peter Ozo-Eson, stated that NEC also condemned the alleged violation of the fundamental human rights and freedom of association of workers by the Ogun State Government.

It accused the Ogun State Governor, Ibikunle Amosun, of illegal proscription of trade union rights in the Tai Solarin College of Education, Ijebu Ode, Ogun State.