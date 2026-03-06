Anambra recovers substantial oil wells from Delta State

KEY POINTS

The Anambra Government has recovered a substantial number of oil wells previously attributed to Delta State following a verification by the Revenue Mobilisation Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC).

Mr. Charles Ofoegbu, Managing Director of the Anambra State Solid Minerals Development Company, stated the state will receive additional 13% derivation revenue once the report is approved.

Plans are underway to establish a modular refinery in Osamala, Ogbaru Local Government Area, in collaboration with foreign investors to produce petrol and diesel.

The state is also expanding its solid minerals sector with a kaolin mining site in Ukpor and a bentonite processing plant in Nteje.

MAIN STORY

The Anambra State Government has announced the recovery of several oil wells located around the Anambra River Basin that were previously claimed by Delta State. Mr. Charles Ofoegbu, Chairman of Anambra State Petroleum Energy Resources Limited, disclosed on Thursday that the recovery followed a formal verification exercise conducted by the RMAFC along the maritime boundary between the two states. This development follows Anambra’s full admission as an oil-producing state in 2025, which began with an initial production output of approximately 3,000 barrels per day.

Beyond the recovery from Delta, the state is currently working to reclaim additional oil wells from Imo, Rivers, and Enugu States that are currently held due to boundary disputes. Ofoegbu emphasized that these recoveries are critical to increasing the state’s 13% oil derivation from the Federal Government, providing more funds for Governor Chukwuma Soludo’s developmental projects, such as the “Solution Fun City.”

To further maximize its energy assets, the government is partnering with foreign investors to build a modular refinery in Osamala, Ogbaru LGA. The facility is intended to serve Anambra and its neighbors with locally produced petroleum and diesel. Simultaneously, the state is diversifying into solid minerals, launching a kaolin mining site at Ukpor and a bentonite processing plant at Achalagu, Nteje, with raw materials sourced from Umuchu and Ufuma to boost the state’s revenue profile.

WHAT’S BEING SAID

“Anambra was fully admitted into the list of Nigeria’s oil-producing states in 2025… Some oil wells belonging to the state had previously been subject to boundary disputes with neighbouring states,” stated Mr. Charles Ofoegbu .

. “This modular refinery will produce petroleum and diesel to serve Anambra and neighbouring states, thereby generating huge revenue for the state.”

“The government is also working towards establishing a bentonite processing plant at Achalagu, Nteje, with raw materials sourced from Umuchu and Ufuma.

WHAT’S NEXT

The state awaits the final approval of the RMAFC report to begin receiving increased statutory revenue from the recovered wells.

Continued negotiations and legal verification processes will proceed regarding disputed boundaries with Imo, Rivers, and Enugu States.

Implementation of the kaolin and bentonite projects will move forward to broaden the state’s non-oil revenue base.

BOTTOM LINE

The Bottom Line is that Anambra is aggressively asserting its territorial and resource rights to fuel its industrialization agenda. By recovering “lost” oil wells and investing in local refining and solid minerals, the state aims to build a more resilient and self-sufficient economy.