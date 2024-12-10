NCAA Warns Airlines Says Delayed Ticket Refunds Will Attract Sanctions

The Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has announced its readiness to impose sanctions on airlines failing to promptly refund passengers for ticket cancellations.

This directive was issued on Tuesday in Abuja by Mr. Michael Achimugu, NCAA’s Director of Public Affairs and Consumer Protection, in a statement highlighting the authority’s commitment to safeguarding consumer rights.

Achimugu emphasised that compliance with ticket refund regulations remains pivotal to NCAA’s consumer protection agenda, stressing that airlines must adhere strictly to refund timelines or face penalties as outlined in Part 19 of the NCAA Regulations 2023.

“Cash purchases must be refunded immediately, and by cash. Refunds for electronic payments, including mobile apps and internet banking, must occur within 14 days,” he stated.

The NCAA’s tougher stance was spurred by recent non-compliance incidents, including a case involving Air Peace, which exceeded the stipulated refund period. Achimugu disclosed that the authority had demanded immediate compliance from the airline, signalling its readiness to act decisively against any violations.

“The era of leniency has ended,” Achimugu said, affirming that stricter enforcement measures are now in place to protect passenger rights.

Despite this development, the NCAA highlighted ongoing efforts to foster collaboration between regulators and operators. Over the past year, the authority has worked with airlines to improve passenger experiences and address operational challenges.

“Most airlines have been responsive, and the relationship between operators and the NCAA has significantly improved, benefiting passengers across the board,” Achimugu noted.

However, he called for enhanced efficiency, particularly in processing refunds, which he described as “low-hanging fruits.” He acknowledged the operational challenges facing airlines but urged them to seize this opportunity to rebuild trust with passengers.

The director commended the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, and the NCAA Acting Director General, Capt. Chris Najomo, for their leadership in driving industry reforms. Their efforts, centred on the Minister’s five-point agenda and the 2024 Action Plan, have been widely praised for promoting ease of doing business and supporting domestic carriers.

“Their commitment has been instrumental in fostering accountability and ensuring a balanced relationship between operators and regulators,” Achimugu said.

He reassured passengers that the NCAA remains steadfast in protecting their rights while continuing to support the aviation industry’s growth.

The NCAA urged airlines to prioritise compliance with refund regulations as a critical step towards enhancing consumer trust and operational integrity.