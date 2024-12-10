Stanbic IBTC’s Adopt-A-School Initiative Enhances Education At Waziri Primary School, Niger State

Stanbic IBTC Holdings has successfully completed the renovation of six classrooms and the Head Teacher’s office at the Waziri Primary School in Niger State as part of its Adopt-A-School initiative. This programme exemplifies the organisation’s commitment to fostering better learning environments for Nigerian children.

This is the seventh school benefiting from the company’s commitment to educational development in Nigeria. The Waziri Primary School project was officially inaugurated recently in a ceremony attended by esteemed dignitaries; among them were Muhammad Baba Ibrahim, the Chairman of the Niger State Universal Basic Education Board (NSUBEB); Hon. Aminu Ladan, the Local Government Chairman; Haj. Hadiza Shuru, the Niger State First Lady’s representative; along with other notable government officials and guests. Their presence emphasised the crucial role of community engagement in advancing educational facilities.

The renovation and infrastructure upgrades carried out at the school reflect Stanbic IBTC’s dedication to sustainable educational development. The project involved several key improvements, including the renovation of two classroom blocks; the Installation of 120 new piece of classroom furniture; the construction of a modern computer laboratory; a modern block of 12 toilets; planting of 50 trees to enhance the school environment; and the development of a football area for recreation and physical education.

In addition to these infrastructural advancements, Stanbic IBTC provided essential learning materials to enrich the educational experience for both pupils and teachers. These enhancements will directly benefit 1,000 students and 117 teachers; equipping them with improved resources to achieve their full potential.

Kunle Adedeji, Acting Chief Executive, Stanbic IBTC Holdings, emphasised the organisation’s commitment to long-term educational development. “The Adopt-A-School initiative is part of our broader mission to foster sustainable growth and development in Nigeria. We are dedicated to creating an environment where children can learn and thrive,” he stated.

This project marks another significant milestone in the Adopt-A-School initiative, which is already improving learning conditions of those impacted in Ogun, Akwa Ibom, Ekiti, Sokoto, Borno, and Gombe states. Through these efforts, Stanbic IBTC continues to reinforce its commitment to improving lives and shaping future generations.

In his speech during the event, Aminu Ladan, the Local Government Chairman, expressed how significant Stanbic IBTC’s impact will be on the community. “As a public school graduate, I take pride in serving as the council chairman.” His journey highlights the importance of education and the opportunities it can offer. “It is essential to recognise and appreciate the individuals and organisations actively working to create a better future for our communities. Their efforts inspire hope and lay the groundwork for the next generation to achieve their dreams,” he stated.

By investing in education, Stanbic IBTC reaffirms its belief in the transformative power of knowledge. Through the Adopt-A-School initiative, the organisation plays a crucial role in shaping a brighter future for children, empowering them with opportunities to thrive in an ever-changing world. This holistic approach enhances educational facilities and fosters an environment conducive for learning and personal development.