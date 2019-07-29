NCAA Technical Audit Affirms Air Peace Aircraft Fleet Airworthy

The Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has certified Air Peace aircraft fleet as airworthy after it carried out comprehensive technical audit on the operations of the airline.

In a statement issued yesterday by NCAA’s spokesman, Sam Adurogboye, the agency explained that the technical audit was not limited to the recent incident but included the airline’s operational, technical and safety performance in the last twelve months.

NCAA said that the audit revealed that all the operational aircraft on the fleet of Air Peace Limited are airworthy.

“NCAA has just completed a thorough technical audit of the airline and its fleet of aircraft with a view to ensuring the airline is in compliance with extant Nigeria Civil Aviation Regulations (Nig.CARs), and to mitigate the re-occurrence of the incident.

“This is to assure the flying public that all the aircraft on the fleet of NCAA authorised Air Operators Certificate (AOC) holders operating in Nigeria are airworthy. The authority shall continue to ensure only airworthy aircraft are permitted to operate,” the regulatory authority said.

NCAA recalled that on Tuesday, July 23, 2019, at about 10.28 a.m. an Air Peace B737-300 aircraft with Registration Marks 5N- BQO had an incident on landing at Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos.

“The Accident Investigation Bureau (AIB) is currently carrying out an in-depth investigation into the incident to determine the immediate and remote causes responsible for this particular incident as required by International Standards stipulated in International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) Annex 13. The Authority awaits the conclusion and report of the AIB.

Source: THISDAY