NCAA Names Glo as Major Violator of Aviation Height Clearance

…owes N2.7bn due for payment

Globacom Limited (GLO), has been named the major culprit in the telecommunication operators masts regularisation failure saga.

The General Manager, Public Relations, Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), Mr. Sam Adurogboye disclosed this in an interview with our correspondent.

It will be recalled that the authority of NCAA had given a 30-days ultimatum for Globacom Limited and other institutions with masts and high towers to come for regularisation.

Adurogboye noted that there is need for all telecommunication operators and other financial institutions to obtain an Aviation Height Clearance (AHC) for their masts.

He frowned at Globacom Limited, having the highest number of masts to be regularised (7,012) to be precise, for taking the issue with levity till the expiration of the ultimatum.

He said putting an ordinary telephone call through to the officers of the NCAA, without showing up to carry out a definite action of regularisation, amounts to telling us to go ahead with the planned demolition of their masts.

“Making calls to our organization doesn’t amount to regularisation. It is until they come and carry out a definite action that will lead to we suspending action, without that we will not, but go ahead.”

According to him, “we have met recently, with a firm, that will carry out the demolition for us because NCAA as an organisation don’t have the expertise to pull down.”

The meeting held was however, adjourned to be continued this week, with a view to perfecting the document that will empower the consulted firm to go ahead and demolish the unauthorised structures.

The NCAA PR Manager further revealed that the enormity of Globacom Limited’s N2.7billion indebtedness was owing to the fact that they have not been paying their dues at all over time. “It is not a due that accumulated in a year, it has been over numbers of years.”

Meanwhile, the NCAA’s decision to raise an eyebrow of taking definite action this time might not be unconnected with the fact that some companies are now beginning to copy GLO’s action of not wanting to pay their dues.

“They are not the only in this business – we have MTN, Airtel and some bank institutions that have towers like them.”

He debunked the insinuation of not notifying the owing telecommunication company early enough before it got out of hand, even to the tune of N2.7billion.

“We have had more than reminder to them, as we have had meetings with their officials at the highest level – Directors and co, beyond numbers of reminder letters. I think they just insist not to pay their dues and come for regularisation.

“We, as a company, have always been considerate, but we think they are taking our being considerate and humane for granted and with levity.”

It should be made clear, at this point that safety is on consideration when talking on what really promoted the move for all the telecommunication operators and others to regularise their masts.

This is derived from the Nigeria Civil Aviation Regulations (NigCARS) Part 12.1.7.1.3.1 which stipulates that No person or organisation shall put up a structure (permanent or temporary) within the navigable airspace of Nigeria unless such a person or organisation is a holder of Aviation Height Clearance Certificate granted under this regulation.

In line with this, the Regulatory Authority requires an Aviation Height Clearance (AHC) approval for every tower installation in the country irrespective of the height and location.

It should therefore be noted that under the Civil Aviation Act. 2006, section 30(3) (1), the NCAA is empowered to prohibit and regulate the installation of any structure which by virtue of its height or position is considered to endanger the safety of air navigation.

Source: Nigerian NewsDirect