NCAA DG To Meet Airline Ceos Over Persistent Flight Delays, Others

In response to the growing frustration of air travellers during the festive season, the Director-General of the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), Capt. Chris Najomo, has called an urgent meeting with Chief Executive Officers (CEOs) of domestic airlines.

The meeting, scheduled for Friday, aims to address the recurring issues of flight delays and cancellations that have disrupted travel plans nationwide.

Michael Achimugu, NCAA’s Director of Public Affairs and Consumer Protection, confirmed the development on social media, stating that Capt. Najomo has cut short an important assignment to prioritise this issue.

“This underscores the Authority’s commitment to protecting the interests of passengers,” Achimugu said.

Achimugu recounted his own experience while attempting to board a flight, where he encountered irate passengers threatening to turn violent over prolonged delays.

“I personally engaged with the passengers, explaining that weather-related disruptions fall under force majeure, exempting airlines from liability. Despite this, I ensured the airline provided transportation back to the city centre and arranged accommodations for elderly passengers,” Achimugu said.

In addition, the airline agreed to compensate affected passengers with a 50% refund, offering cash options for those unwilling to accept rebate vouchers. Achimugu also encouraged passengers to file complaints via NCAA’s QR code system to ensure swift resolution.

Recent reports attribute the surge in flight disruptions to poor weather conditions and the inadequacy of current aircraft sizes, despite recent efforts to boost capacity. To address these challenges, Capt. Najomo has mandated daily weather updates from the Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMET) to counter false claims by airlines.

Highlighting the NCAA’s proactive measures, Achimugu noted that enforcement actions are underway against five airlines, marking the first such steps in over a decade.

The Minister of Aviation, Festus Keyamo, has been lauded for tackling long-standing capacity issues in the aviation sector. Recent initiatives include equipping sunset airports with instrument landing systems to enable operations after dark, reducing disruptions caused by limited operating hours.

“While the industry is not perfect, significant progress has been made under the current administration,” Achimugu added, urging patience from passengers as systemic improvements continue.

The NCAA under Capt. Najomo has demonstrated a human-centred approach to resolving passenger grievances. Achimugu revealed he personally assisted indigent passengers owed refunds, an act he admitted was unsustainable but reflective of the Authority’s empathy.

The upcoming meeting with airline CEOs is expected to yield actionable solutions to restore passenger confidence and ensure smoother operations during the holiday season and beyond.