NCAA Demands Compensation For Short-Landed Baggage, Warns Airlines Of Sanctions

The Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has directed both domestic and international airlines operating in the country to fully comply with compensation regulations for passengers affected by short-landed baggage—luggage that fails to arrive on the same flight as the passenger.

Under Part 19 of the Civil Aviation Regulations 2023, domestic passengers are entitled to ₦10,000 in compensation, while international passengers must be paid $170, unless a different compensation amount is specified in the airline’s terms of carriage. The payment is intended to cover essential items pending the arrival of the delayed baggage.

Michael Achimugu, Director of Public Affairs and Consumer Protection at NCAA, issued the directive during a stakeholder meeting with regional managers of domestic airlines at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja.

He warned that the Authority would begin sanctioning airlines that fail to compensate affected passengers in line with the First Need policy.

“This may be the last time we discuss this issue,” Achimugu said. “Despite previous communications, compliance remains poor. Part 19 of the regulation is clear—when a passenger’s baggage does not arrive on the same flight, the airline must pay ₦10,000 for local flights and deliver the bag to the passenger’s address within seven days at no extra cost.”

He added that many airlines have been shifting the burden to passengers by asking them to return to the airport to collect their delayed baggage, largely taking advantage of the fact that most travelers are unaware of their rights.

“We support the airlines where necessary, but the regulations must be followed. Moving forward, failure to comply will attract sanctions,” he said.

Also speaking at the meeting, Ifueko Abdulmalik, Special Adviser to the Director-General of Civil Aviation, explained that if an airline delays the delivery of baggage for an extended period, the affected passenger is entitled to additional claims, provided they submit receipts for essential purchases made due to the delay.

She noted that Part 19 of the regulation outlines broader passenger rights, including those related to denied boarding, flight delays, cancellations, and mishandled baggage.

Airlines Urge FAAN to Address Infrastructure Challenges

Representatives of the airlines present at the meeting acknowledged the directive but appealed to NCAA to intervene with the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) and terminal operators to fix deteriorating infrastructure such as broken conveyor belts, which they say hamper efficient baggage handling.

The NCAA has reiterated its stance that passenger rights must be protected and has urged travelers to demand compensation where applicable, while also promising stricter oversight and enforcement in the weeks ahead.