NBC Transforms Enugu Plant into a Logistics, Distribution Hub

Nigerian Bottling Company Limited (NBC), the non-alcoholic beverage manufacturing giant and a member of the Coca-Cola Hellenic Group, has transformed its Enugu Plant into a hub for material handling and logistics for the region.

According to the company, the decision to transform the Enugu Plant from a production facility to a logistics and distribution hub was largely informed by the desire to deliver better value to its esteemed consumers and trade partners not only in Enugu State but in the entire South-East region.

The Acting Director, Public Affairs & Communications, Mr. Ekuma Eze disclosed that the development is in line with the holistic strategy to reposition the company’s operation for better efficiency and accelerate the business transformation plan.

Eze said ‘’the repurposing of some NBC facilities across Nigeria, Enugu inclusive, is in line with our sustainable business strategy with the overarching goal of improving efficiency and boosting production capacity to meet the ever growing demand of our discerning consumers. While production activities have stopped at the Enugu facility, the company would continue to carry out logistics and commercial operations from the location’’

He stated that the company’s business transformation and optimization plan which commenced in 2015 involves huge investments worth over five hundred million Euros (Euro 500m) for the massive expansion and upgrade of some key plants including Asejire, Ikeja, Abuja, Owerri, Challawa, Maiduguri, Port Harcourt, and Benin resulting in increased production capacity, hence, the need to transform some other plants including Ilorin, Jos, Kaduna and most recently Enugu to handle commercial and logistics activities.

Speaking on the employees whose roles were rendered redundant by the transformation, Eze said ‘’As a result of business optimization, some roles became redundant. However, the whole process was conducted with utmost respect and consideration for our employees and engagement with the Unions. The company provided robust and generous severance packages way above statutory requirements and industry average’’.

He also noted that the company as a responsible corporate citizen engaged with key stakeholders in Enugu State as well as key opinion leaders in the host communities to reinforce its commitment to investing time, resources and expertise to improve the socio-economic well-being of the communities through locally relevant initiatives.

Reaffirming the commitment of the company, Eze said ‘’our confidence in the Nigerian market is underscored by the huge investment we have made in our operations in the last four years which has seen an inflow of Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) in excess of Euros 500m.

Today, we are better positioned to refresh our consumers in Nigeria with our eight world-class manufacturing plants, mega distribution centres and enhanced commercial and logistics capability across Nigeria.

We are confident that these investments and re-engineering of our operations will bring mutual benefit to the economy, our business, employees and our communities. With operations in Nigeria for over 67 years and thousands of Nigerians in direct employment, NBC remains committed to Nigeria’s economic prosperity and its people’’.