NBA Disavows Maina’s Appointment As Garki Patron And Initiates Disciplinary Action

The Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) has officially disowned the purported appointment of convicted former pension reform boss, Abdulrasheed Maina, as the “Grand Patron” of its Garki Branch in Abuja.

In a stern statement issued on Friday, January 23, 2026, NBA President Mazi Afam Osigwe, SAN, described the move as “reprehensible” and an “affront to the rule of law.” The national leadership expressed deep disdain for the branch’s decision to honor a man convicted of stealing over 2 billion Naira in pension funds, asserting that such an action makes a mockery of the legal profession and the federation’s anti-corruption efforts.

The controversy erupted following an event on Thursday where Maina was presented with the “Rule of Law and Courage Award” by the Garki Branch Chairman, Anthony Bamidele Ojo. During the ceremony, Maina, who recently completed his eight-year prison sentence, denied any wrongdoing and claimed his conviction was a result of political persecution.

The national NBA has also faulted Ojo for making public comments regarding Maina’s pending appeal at the Supreme Court, labeling the remarks as a violation of professional ethics and an attempt to improperly influence judicial proceedings that are currently sub judice.

Consequently, the NBA has ordered Chairman Bamidele Ojo to immediately withdraw the appointment and cease all representations in support of Maina. President Osigwe further announced that the association is commencing formal disciplinary proceedings against the Garki Branch Chairman for conduct inconsistent with the NBA Constitution and the Rules of Professional Conduct.

The Bar leadership emphasized that it will not lend its institutional credibility to “launder the image” of any person convicted of criminal offenses, regardless of their standing or pending legal remedies.