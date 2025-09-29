Nationwide Thunderstorms, Rainfall Expected Over Next 3 Days – NiMet

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has predicted widespread thunderstorms and rainfall across the country from Monday to Wednesday, with a warning of possible flooding in Benue, Taraba, and Cross River States.

In its three-day forecast released Sunday in Abuja, NiMet said parts of Sokoto, Zamfara, Kebbi, Katsina, Kaduna, Kano, Bauchi, Gombe, and Taraba States would experience morning thunderstorms with moderate rainfall on Monday, followed by isolated thunderstorms later in the day.

For the central region, cloudy skies, sunshine, and rainfall activities are expected. Early morning thunderstorms and light rains are projected in Niger, Kwara, the FCT, Kogi, Benue, and Nasarawa States, with isolated thunderstorms likely in the afternoon and evening.

In the South, cloudy skies with light rains are expected in Oyo, Ogun, Lagos, and Cross River States in the morning, while isolated thunderstorms with moderate rainfall are forecast across the region later in the day. On subsequent days, light showers are expected in Edo, Ondo, Abia, Ebonyi, Anambra, Enugu, Imo, Delta, Rivers, Bayelsa, Cross River, and Akwa Ibom States.

NiMet also projected sunny skies with patches of clouds for the North, though Taraba and Adamawa will likely experience morning thunderstorms, with isolated thunderstorms forecast in Zamfara, Kaduna, Gombe, and Adamawa later in the day.

The agency advised Nigerians to take safety measures during the period, including securing loose outdoor objects, avoiding driving through flooded roads, disconnecting electrical appliances during storms, and staying away from tall trees. Farmers were also urged to avoid applying fertilisers or pesticides before rainfall, while airline operators were advised to obtain airport-specific weather reports for flight planning.