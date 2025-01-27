LASG, Businesses, Others Unite for Sustainable Economic Growth

The Lagos State Government, in collaboration with businesses and key stakeholders, has called for urgent action to integrate economic growth with environmental preservation and social inclusion.

This appeal was made during the inaugural Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) capacity development workshop for businesses operating in the circular economy value chain.

Speaking on behalf of the Lagos State Commissioner for Economic Planning and Budget, Ope George, the Special Adviser on Budget, Lekan Balogun, emphasised the need for Lagos to lead by example. He urged stakeholders to envision a Lagos that serves as a global model for sustainable development.

“The challenges we face today—climate change, environmental degradation, and economic inequality—demand immediate action,” George stated. “As the commercial, cultural, and innovative hub of Nigeria and Africa, Lagos has both the responsibility and the opportunity to set a global standard for sustainability-driven economic growth.”

George highlighted Lagos State’s commitment to pioneering the circular economy, a model that eliminates waste, optimises resources, and promotes shared prosperity. He cited the establishment of the Economy Business Network (EBN) in May 2024 as a milestone in this journey.

“Supporting over 500 eco-enterprises, the EBN has shown that sustainable, green business models are not only possible but also profitable and transformative,” George added.

In her opening remarks, the Special Adviser on Climate Change and Circular Economy, Mrs Titilayo Oshodi, stressed the importance of redefining economic frameworks through the principles of circular and green economies.

“This forum is more than an event; it is a movement aimed at embedding Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) principles into the fabric of our progress,” Oshodi said.

She outlined the forum’s objectives, which include fostering accountability, collaboration, and innovation to align economic strategies with sustainable practices that protect communities, safeguard the environment, and promote inclusive economic growth.

The Lagos State Government’s initiatives reflect its ambition to be a leader in sustainability. Through partnerships with businesses and stakeholders, Lagos is setting the tone for an environmentally conscious future.