Naira Tumbles from Two-year High to N361.5/$ At Parallel Market

The Nigerian Naira, closed the week on Friday,June 8, in the red, slumping against the United States of America Dollar at the Parallel Segment of the Nigerian Foreign Exchange Market.

The Naira, had on Thursday, June 7, inched higher against the United States of America Dollar, at the parallel segment of the Nigerian Foreign Exchange Market.

The local currency depreciated by N1.00 to exchange at the rate of N361.5 against the greenback at the black market on Friday.

At the official Interbank segment of the forex market, the naira remained stable at its previous rate of N305.95/$, even as system liquidity sustained a steady dip down to $47.43bn as at 6-June.

The Nigerian Currency at the I&E FX rate also remained stable at N360.94/$. while the transfer market rate remained stable at N364.00/$.