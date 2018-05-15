Naira Stays Firm at N363/$ at Parallel Market

The Nigerian Naira on Monday, May 14, sustained firmness against the United States of America Dollar at the Parallel segment of the Nigerian Foreign Exchange Market.

The local currency closed against the greenback at the rate of N363 against the greenback.

Against the British Pound Sterling, the Naira traded at the rate of N500 and closed at the rate of N430 against the European Single Currency, Euro.

At the close of trading last week Friday, May 11, the local currency maintained the same rates of N363 against Dollar, N500 to £1 and N430 against Euro as it was on Friday, May 11.