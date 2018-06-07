Naira Sees Major Boost to N361/$ at Parallel Market

The Nigerian Naira, for the second consecutive day in the week, appreciated against the United States of America Dollar, at the parallel segment of the Nigerian Foreign Exchange Market, on Wednesday, June 6.

The local currency on Wednesday scooped one point at the black market, to close at the rate of N361 against the greenback. On Tuesday, June 5, the dollar had soared by one point as well to exchange at the rate of N362/$.

Last week, the naira took a major jump from the dismal rate of N366 to settle at the rate of N363 for some days at the black market.

Against the British Pound Sterling, the Naira also leaped in value gaining a whopping four points to close at the rate of N486 against the rate of N490, which it traded for the previous day.

The local currency, against the European Single Currency, euro, however closed at the rate of N422, same rate which it traded for thr previous day.

The naira exchanged at N360.78 to the dollar at the investors’ window, while it closed at N306 at the CBN window.