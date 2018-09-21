Naira Depreciates to N363.27/$ in I&E window

Naira Depreciates to N363.27/$ in I&E window

September 21, 2018
The Naira, yesterday, depreciated to N363.27 per dollar in the Investors and Exporters (I&E) window even as the volume of dollars traded rose marginally by 257 percent.

Data from FMDQ showed that the indicative exchange rate for the window rose to N363.27 per dollar yesterday from N362.97 per dollar on Wednesday, indicating 30 kobo depreciation of the naira.

The volume of dollars traded on the window yesterday rose by 257 percent to $401.69 million from $112.66 million traded on Wednesday.

However, the naira yesterday was stable at N359 per dollar in the parallel market.

