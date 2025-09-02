Naira Debit Card Rate for Online Transactions Improves To N1,542

The exchange rate for international payments using naira debit cards improved to N1,542 per dollar on Monday, up from N1,545 the previous week, according to GTBank. Transactions settled via Naira Mastercard for international payments reflected this gain.

In the parallel market, the naira strengthened to N1,540 per dollar, a N5 improvement from the prior week’s rate. At the official window, the naira was quoted at N1,526 per dollar, reaching an intraday low of N1,522. Market checks by MarketForces Africa revealed that GTBank purchased dollars from customers at N1,530 per dollar last week, underscoring the naira’s improved performance across markets.