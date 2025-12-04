NAAPE’s New Leadership Sets A Safety-First Tone For Nigeria’s Skies

The newly elected leadership of the National Association of Aircraft Pilots and Engineers stepped into office with a clear message: Nigeria’s aviation sector must evolve, and safety has to remain its central organizing principle.

At the inaugural gathering of the National Executive Council in Abuja, the association’s president, Captain Bunmi Gindeh, positioned NAAPE’s mandate as part of a larger national responsibility. He told members that their work affects not only their own careers but the safety and reliability of every aircraft that leaves the ground.

In his words, “The decisions we make in this council will directly impact not only our members but also the safety and efficiency of air travel in our nation.” It was a reminder that NAAPE’s influence stretches far beyond internal concerns. It touches every passenger, every crew member, and every aircraft that depends on the expertise of pilots and engineers.

Gindeh described NAAPE members as the backbone of the aviation ecosystem. According to him, they are central to flight safety, operational discipline, and the advancement of aviation technology in Nigeria. Their work shapes the level of trust the public places in the industry, and it defines how the sector grows in the coming years.

In a statement released by the association’s spokesperson, Engr. Blessing Ahmadu, NAAPE’s role was framed as both technical and strategic. Ahmadu noted that the association is the “engine room” of the sector, responsible for protecting members’ interests, building constructive engagement with regulators and operators, promoting professional development, and sustaining strong institutional structures.

The tone of the meeting made one thing clear. This new council intends to combine advocacy with accountability. Gindeh urged members to embrace transparency, diligence and collaboration, calling on them to place collective progress above personal preference. He reminded them that aviation is an industry where errors are costly and excellence is non-negotiable.

By the end of the meeting, one message stood out. NAAPE is not just adjusting to a new leadership cycle. It is signaling a renewed commitment to shaping a safer, more competent, and more respected aviation sector for the country.