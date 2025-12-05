Musa Promises Rapid Security Reforms As Kukah Urges Restoration Of ‘Normalcy By Any Means’

Nigeria’s newly inaugurated Minister of Defence, General Christopher Musa (rtd), on Thursday pledged a swift and measurable improvement in national security, vowing to strengthen collaboration within the armed forces and across security agencies while mobilising citizens in the collective effort to tackle insecurity.

The assurance came as the Catholic Bishop of Sokoto Diocese, Rev. Matthew Hassan Kukah, expressed confidence in President Bola Tinubu’s appointment of Gen. Musa, insisting that the country’s security crisis demands urgent, decisive, and uncompromising action.

Speaking shortly after taking the oath of office at the State House, Abuja, Gen. Musa said his immediate priority is to reposition the nation’s defence architecture and ensure its central role in safeguarding the country.

“My immediate priority is to ensure that Defence takes its rightful place in the country,” he said. “The synergy between the armed forces, between the military and other security agencies, and with all Nigerians must be strengthened. Security is everybody’s responsibility, and that synergy is what we are going to build.”

The former Chief of Defence Staff expressed gratitude for what he described as overwhelming public goodwill, promising to justify the confidence reposed in him through decisive and sustained action.

“Nigerians have shown me love, and I assure them that I will work, whatever it takes, to ensure that Nigeria is secured. Within the shortest possible time, Nigerians will see results,” he said.

Gen. Musa added that President Tinubu has issued firm and non-negotiable directives on restoring security nationwide.

“I just met Mr President, and he reiterated that we must make sure Nigeria is secured,” he noted. “Nigerians should be able to sleep with their eyes closed, return to their farms, send their children to school without fear, and live their lives without being molested.”

He emphasised that the President’s Renewed Hope agenda situates national security as the foundation for economic growth and social development.

“Everyone must be carried along to ensure Nigeria grows in line with the Renewed Hope programme of Mr President,” he said.

At the ceremony, Bishop Kukah said he attended “wearing two caps”—representing both the Sultan of Sokoto, who shares ties with the new minister’s birthplace, and the people of Southern Kaduna, where Musa also has deep connections.

“I’m representing the Sultan of Sokoto because General Musa was born in Sokoto, and I’m from Southern Kaduna where he also has roots. The Sultan knows I’m here and sends his greetings,” he said.

Kukah maintained that Nigeria’s security challenges are already well understood and require no further diagnosis.

“Everybody knows what the problem is. We just need the restoration of normalcy in this country by any means possible. And I think this job is in very good hands,” he stated.

He further aligned with the minister’s earlier comments during his Senate screening, where Musa advocated tougher, more punitive measures against terrorists.

“I missed that part of the screening, but on that issue we are on all fours,” he said. “Rain, thunder, sunshine—whatever it takes to get this mess under control. These guys need to be flushed out. Normalcy must return to our country. Laughter and joy must come back to Nigeria within the shortest possible time.”

Kukah assured that the Church would continue to pray for peace and stability, adding: “All we do is pray for the best. We just want our country back.”

Gen. Musa assumes office at a time of persistent insecurity, with heightened public expectations for reforms capable of curbing terrorism, banditry, and violent crime nationwide. His tenure is expected to test the administration’s resolve to deliver tangible progress in restoring peace across the country.