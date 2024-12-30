MTN Nigeria Reclaims N4T Market Value Ahead Of Q4 Earnings

MTN Nigeria Plc has regained its position above the N4 trillion market value mark on the Nigerian Exchange, buoyed by a 10.54% price gain during last week’s brief trading session.

Data from the local bourse shows the telecom giant’s share price rose from N175.5 to N194, driven by increased investor demand amid optimism over its upcoming fourth-quarter earnings.

This positive movement propelled MTN Nigeria’s market capitalisation to N4.073 trillion, solidifying its status as a dominant player in the telecom sector, though it remains half the market value of its chief rival, Airtel Africa Plc.

Investor confidence has been further boosted by MTN’s strategic decision to localise its financing, borrowing from Nigeria’s debt capital market to fund working capital and other operational needs. Analysts expect this localisation strategy to mitigate the impact of foreign exchange losses, which have weighed heavily on the company’s performance in recent quarters.

Despite its strong earnings history and robust market share, MTN Nigeria is still trading at a significant 39% discount to its 52-week high, indicating room for potential upside as earnings season approaches.

With its dominant position in the telecom space and proactive financial strategies, MTN Nigeria remains a focal point for investors looking to capitalise on its resilience and growth potential in a challenging economic environment.