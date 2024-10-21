MTN Nigeria Launches Eco-Friendly Biodegradable SIM Cards To Reduce Carbon Footprint

In a significant move towards sustainability, MTN Nigeria Communications Plc has announced the launch of innovative biodegradable SIM cards made from recycled paper.

This initiative is part of the company’s “Project Zero,” which aims to cut greenhouse gas emissions and achieve net-zero emissions by 2040.

The new eco-friendly SIM cards, while retaining the robust feel of traditional plastic SIMs, are designed to reduce the carbon footprint per card by an impressive 60%. Furthermore, they will diminish plastic waste by a staggering 90% per card, addressing the pressing issue of e-waste in Nigeria.

With over 200 million SIM cards in circulation nationwide, MTN Nigeria alone contributes more than 80 million. According to the UN’s fourth Global E-waste Monitor (GEM), Nigeria generated 500,000 metric tons of e-waste in 2022, much of which is attributed to discarded SIM cards that often end up in landfills and waterways, posing a threat to the environment.

Adekemi Adisa, MTN Nigeria’s General Manager of Sustainability and Shared Value, noted the substantial environmental impact of traditional SIM card manufacturing processes. “Paper is more recyclable, biodegradable, and not as harmful to the environment,” she stated. “Plastics don’t have that same cycle.”

MTN’s biodegradable SIM cards aim to mitigate pollution, reduce carbon emissions during production and disposal, and address environmental concerns linked to plastic SIM cards, which have limited recycling options. Tobe Okigbo, MTN’s Chief Corporate Services and Sustainability Officer, expressed the company’s commitment to environmental responsibility, stating, “Our new eco-friendly SIM cards represent part of our continuous commitment to reducing waste and supporting local Nigerian vendors while integrating sustainability into our operations and the daily lives of the people.”

The rollout of these SIM cards will commence in select MTN stores in Lagos and Abuja, with the aspiration of making them widely accessible to customers. SecureID, the company that has been manufacturing SIMs for MTN since 2016, will also produce these eco-friendly options.

This initiative aligns MTN Nigeria with a global trend, as several telecom companies have started transitioning to eco-friendly SIMs. Vodafone initiated this trend in 2021 with the launch of eco-SIM cards made from recycled plastic, while MTN Rwanda introduced bioSIMs earlier this year, made from 100% Forest Stewardship Council (FSC) certified paper.

As part of a broader effort within the global telecom sector to cut carbon emissions, John Giusti, Chief Regulatory Officer for GSMA, stated, “Most mobile operators around the world are already taking concrete actions to rapidly cut their carbon emissions over the next decade.”

MTN Nigeria’s launch of biodegradable SIM cards marks a pivotal step towards a more sustainable future in telecommunications, reinforcing the company’s dedication to eco-responsibility and its commitment to positively impacting the environment.