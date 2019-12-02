Minister Commissions Roof Tile Manufacturing Plant in Asaba

The Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Mr. Adeniyi Adebayo has commissioned a modern roof tile manufacturing plant estimated at about N1.5 billion in Asaba, Delta State.

Commending the company for supporting the federal government’s industrialization objective and diversification of the economy, he said the plant has the capacity to create over 10,000 direct and indirect jobs for Nigerians.

The minister expressed hope that the initiative would further develop the building materials industry in the country and position the economy for better competitiveness.

He said: “The commissioning today is in line with the president’s agenda to fast-track the Nigerian industrial revolution by creating avenues for more Industries.

” It will also support the growth of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs), in order to create new jobs and opportunities for more Nigerians.

“More importantly, it will accelerate both domestic as well as foreign direct investment in Nigeria, by creating an enabling environment for more Nigerian businesses to succeed.”

In a statement by his Special Assistant on Media, Mr. Julius Toba-Jegede, Adebayo, particularly commended the Chairman, Wichtech Industries Ltd, Dr. Wilson Chidozie Nwankwo for ensuring that the high-quality roofing tiles that are usually imported into the country, will now be manufactured locally in the newly established factory.

“This giant stride is part of this administration’s ‘Made in Nigeria’ policy thrust,” he said.

Nwankwo, however, noted that the company was seeking to contribute its own quota to the economic well-being of the country.

He appealed to the government to help address issues of high bank interest rates, high import duty on imported materials and multiple taxes payable to all governments at various levels.

Source: THISDAY