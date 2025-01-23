Military Closes In On Bandit Kingpin Turji, Neutralises Top Commanders

The Nigerian military is closing in on notorious terrorist leader Bello Turji as it intensifies operations against his hideouts in the North-West region, delivering a series of devastating blows to his network.

In recent weeks, troops under Operation FANSAN YAMMA have conducted successful raids on Turji’s camps across Zamfara, Sokoto, and Niger States, neutralising several high-profile commanders and fighters linked to his group.

On Wednesday, the Defence Headquarters (DHQ) confirmed the death of Turji’s second-in-command, Aminu Kanawa, alongside over 24 fighters during clearance operations around Gebe and Isa Local Government Areas in Sokoto State and Shinkafi in Zamfara State. The operations also inflicted serious injuries on Turji’s younger brother, Dosso, and another close ally, Danbokolo.

According to Maj. Gen. Edward Buba, outgoing Director of Defence Media Operations, the troops eliminated additional commanders, including Abu Dan Shehu, Jabbi Dogo, Dan Kane, Basiru Yellow, Kabiru Gebe, and Dan Inna Kahon-Saniya-Yafi-Bahaushe.

“Troops also neutralised Suleiman, a loyalist of the late notorious terrorist leader Halilu Sububu. Suleiman was leading a reinforcement team to rescue Turji’s disoriented camp when he was eliminated,” Buba added.

The DHQ described the death of Turji’s commanders and fighters as a significant setback to the terrorist network, severely diminishing their operational capacity.

The intensified military onslaught has left Turji’s camp disorganised, with his fighters fleeing and seeking refuge in neighbouring areas. The military revealed that Turji abandoned his fighters and even his son, who was killed in an earlier raid, during recent clashes.

The military had earlier vowed to either capture or neutralise Turji following his threats to unleash terror on Zamfara communities over the arrest of his associate, Bako Wurgi, in December 2024.

Residents of affected communities in Sokoto and Zamfara States have lauded the military’s efforts, expressing relief at the progress made in neutralising the bandits.

Abubakar Isa, a resident of Isa Local Government Area in Sokoto, called the killings a “welcome development” for people who have long suffered from Turji’s reign of terror.

Muhammad Abdullah from Goronyo echoed similar sentiments, noting that the bandits had crippled economic activities in rural areas. “This news brings hope to people in the region,” he said.

For Mallam Nuhu Bello, a commercial motorcyclist who fled Shinkafi in Zamfara due to bandit attacks, the military’s actions signify a turning point. “I had to abandon farming because of Turji’s gang. Now, I feel hopeful that we can return to our land,” he said.

In light of the military operations, the Sokoto State Government has urged residents to remain vigilant as bandits may attempt to infiltrate communities under the guise of seeking medical treatment for injuries.

Retired Colonel Ahmed Usman, Special Adviser to Governor Ahmed Aliyu on Security Matters, commended the military’s successes, noting that several terrorist enclaves had been destroyed, dozens of bandits neutralised, and hundreds of kidnapped victims rescued.

“The government encourages residents to report suspicious activities promptly to security agencies. This proactive measure is vital to ensuring sustained peace in the state,” the statement read.

The military’s ongoing operations align with the federal and state governments’ commitment to restoring peace and stability in the North-West. With Turji’s network significantly weakened, many residents now look forward to rebuilding their lives and communities free from fear and violence.

As security forces maintain pressure on terrorist elements, the call for continued collaboration between the government, military, and local communities remains essential to achieving lasting peace in the region.