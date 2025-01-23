INEC Advocates Cost-Effective Alternatives To By-Elections

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has called for amendments to existing electoral laws to introduce more cost-effective methods of filling vacancies in the National and State Assemblies.

Speaking during a consultative meeting with political parties in Abuja on Wednesday, INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, stressed the need for legislative reforms to address the rising financial and administrative burdens associated with frequent by-elections.

Yakubu noted that, since the inauguration of the current assemblies in June 2023, 23 vacancies have arisen due to various reasons, including the deaths of serving members and resignations for executive positions at federal, state, and local government levels.

“Over the last one and a half years, we have conducted nine by-elections, and 14 more vacancies have occurred since then,” Yakubu explained. He highlighted that some of these by-elections create a chain reaction, with one by-election leading to multiple others, further straining resources.

“For instance, a by-election in a senatorial district won by a serving member of the House of Representatives from the same district creates another vacancy in the House. Similarly, a state assembly member winning a House of Representatives seat results in another vacancy at the state assembly level,” he said.

Yakubu added that these unplanned elections are not only costly but also divert INEC’s focus from its broader electoral responsibilities. He called on stakeholders, particularly political parties, to support advocacy efforts for legislative reforms that align with practices in other jurisdictions worldwide.

The INEC Chairman urged political parties to prevail upon the National Assembly to consider alternative methods of filling legislative vacancies, ensuring a more sustainable and efficient electoral process.

INEC’s proposal underscores the need for a balance between electoral integrity and cost-effectiveness, with the aim of improving Nigeria’s democratic processes.