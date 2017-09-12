MEDICAL & HEALTHCARE JOB| Procurement and Logistics Officer at Chemonics International

Chemonics International, an international development firm based in Washington, DC., seeks professionals for USAID’s anticipated multi-year health program in Nigeria; the Strategic HIV and AIDS Response Program (SHARP).

We are recruiting to fill the position below:

Job Title: Procurement and Logistics Officer

Location: Abuja



Job Description

The Procurement and Logistics Officer supports the Operations Manager with maintaining the integrity of project’s procurement systems through conducting fair and transparent competitive processes. This support includes drafting RFPs/RFQs, evaluation summaries, and memoranda of negotiation, inter alia.

To a lesser extent, the officer will also support project office operations, including arranging air travel, booking hotel accommodations, organizing travel by road, overseeing maintenance of all project vehicles, and assigning office drivers’ tasks.

In addition, and in coordination with the Security Manager and Operations Manager, the officer helps to ensure all security practices of the project are followed. S/he oversees the maintenance of the SACE office in Abuja and the expatriate residences.

Requirements

The ideal candidate possesses the following qualifications:

Bachelor’s degree or certificate in a related field is preferred. Secondary school graduate certificate required.

3 years’ experience in a finance/administrative/operations role (that included a procurement component) on a donor-funded project (with U SAID experience strongly preferred). Only two years required if holder of a bachelor’s degree in related field.

Experience with Chemonics’ procurement systems preferred.

Excellent working capabilities with MS Office Suite

Good interpersonal skills, honesty. and commitment to excellence

Knowledge of U SAID regulations, subcontract procedure, and good administrative skills will be added advantages;

Strong organizational and work prioritization skills, attention to detail.

Application Closing Date

17th September, 2017



Method of Application

Interested and qualified candidates should send their Applications and CV’s to:[email protected]

Note

Applications should comprise a cover letter and CV, incomplete application will not be considered.

The project strongly encourages applications from women, people with disability and young people.

Only shortlisted applicants will be contacted; no follow up e-mails, please.