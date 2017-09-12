BANKING & FINANCE JOB | Head, Risk Assurance at the Nigeria Inter-Bank Settlement System Plc (NIBSS)

Nigeria Inter-Bank Settlement System Plc (NIBSS) provides the infrastructure for automated processing, settlement of payments and fund transfer instructions between Banks and Card Companies in Nigeria. NIBSS is owned equally by all licensed banks in Nigeria, and the Central Bank of Nigeria.

Job Title: Head, Risk Assurance

Location: Lagos

Grade: Assistant Manager

Department: Risk Management

Reports to: Chief Risk Officer (CRO)



Duties And Key Responsibilities

Emergency Management & Organizational Resilience (ER):

Actively testing monitoring ER activities, including business continuity, information system contingency, disaster recovery and incident response, and other ER activities.

Reviewing and improving, and maintaining all ER plans including for continuity of operations (and service continuity), crisis communications, critical infrastructure protection, and occupant emergency.

Internal Control Measures:

Developing and maintaining operating procedures for all risk management activities, particularly for providing management assurance at the enterprise and processes tiers of the risk management framework.

Reviewing and improving operating procedures for implementing all organizational policies at least annually.

Supporting the continuous improvement of Management Systems for business continuity (BCMS) and information security (ISMS), and supporting the implementation for service management.

Risk Assessments:

Conducting process risk assessments for the 18 baseline policy domains and for the underlying processes of all high-risk threat areas in the annual assessment plan, including (for FY 2017 high-risk): cyber security, service design, human capital, product development, and revenue assurance processes.

Required Qualification

Possess a Bachelor degree from an accredited university. A Master degree or other postgraduate university education is a plus.

Must have attained any of the following professional designations: Certified in Risk and Information Systems Control (CRISC) Certified Information Systems Auditor (CISA)



The following professional designations are a plus:

Project Management Professional (PMP)

Certified Information Security Manager (CISM)

PCI Internal Security Assessor (ISA) or ISO Lead Auditor

Certified Information Systems Security Professional (CISSP)

Competency Requirements:

Independence & Integrity

Stakeholder Management

Project Management

Risk Management

Information Analysis

Required Experience:

A minimum of 7 years of relevant experience related to the Job, of which 3 years must be in a supervisory role with direct or indirect reports.

Experience must include functioning as an Analyst, Associate, Consultant, Manager, or similar role in Risk Management, Business Operations, Information Security, or related disciplines.

Demonstrate working knowledge of standards, guidelines, and regulatory requirements to manage enterprise risk and to improve internal controls.

Demonstrate working knowledge of internal business processes and proficiency in project management practices.

Application Closing Date

8th September, 2017.



How to Apply

