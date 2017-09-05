MANUFACTURING JOB | Procter & Gamble Internship – Multiple Functions

Job Description

Procter and Gamble is one of the largest FMCG (Fast Moving Consumer Goods) company in the world with strong brands like Pampers, Ariel, Always, Gillette and Oral B just to name a few. We have been in existence for over 179 years globally and 24 years in Nigeria. For more information about P&G the company and our brands please visit http://www.pg.com/ and our career website athttp://www.africa.pgcareers.com.

The Internship drive is for fresh graduates who have NOT commenced their National Youth Service (NYSC) and have at least 7 months from now before starting NYSC (i.e. would not start NYSC until at least March 2018). Our aim is to pre-select exceptional fresh graduates for internship openings in P&G.

This opening is not limited to any specific field of study. The job openings cover departments like Sales, Supply Network Operations, Brand/Marketing, Consumer Market Knowledge, Human Resources e.t.c. Successful candidates will be considered for openings across Procter & Gamble departments in Lagos. Note that no specific field of study is required for any specific department. To learn more about our different departments and explore your fit for them, please visit: http://pg-fit-tool.com/

Candidates successful with this online application will be invited for a test. You can also join our Facebook page: www.facebook.com/PGCareersNigeria to learn more about the company. We wish you all the best with your application!

Qualifications

Note that this opening is not limited to any specific field of study, but for fresh graduates only, who have at least 7 months before starting NYSC i.e. is not starting NYSC any time before March 2018.

Job

A Student Program/Seminar

Primary Location

NG-Lagos-Lagos

Schedule

Full-time