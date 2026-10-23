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Home VIDEOS NEWS VIDEO MAN 54th Annual General Meeting 2026 | Made-in-Nigeria Exhibition

MAN 54th Annual General Meeting 2026 | Made-in-Nigeria Exhibition

By
Boluwatife Oshadiya
-

Nigeria’s manufacturing sector takes centre stage at the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) 54th Annual General Meeting, held from October 5–7, 2026, at Lagos Oriental Hotel, Lagos.

In this special three-day coverage, BizWatch Nigeria brings you highlights from the Made-in-Nigeria Exhibition Opening Ceremony, the 6th Adeola Odutola Lecture, the Presidential Luncheon, and the Annual General Meeting’s private session.

The event brought together industry leaders, policymakers, manufacturers, and distinguished guests to discuss the future of Nigerian manufacturing, local production, industrial development, and economic growth.

The three-day gathering highlighted the importance of strengthening local industries, promoting Made-in-Nigeria products, developing industrial skills, and building a more competitive manufacturing sector.

Watch the full coverage for key moments, industry insights, and developments shaping the future of Nigerian manufacturing.

Subscribe to BizWatch Nigeria for business news, financial insights, interviews, and coverage of major developments across Nigeria’s economy.

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