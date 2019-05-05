Liverpool in Trouble, Losses Salah to Injury

Liverpool has lost striker Mohamed Salah ahead of the crunch semi-final second leg Champions League clash with Barcelona.

The Egyptian star was stretchered off during Liverpool’s clash with Newcastle after a heavy collision with opposition goalkeeper Martin Dubravka.

He went down after and received lengthy treatment on the pitch before eventually leaving the field on a stretcher.

Salah was applauded by all sides of St James’ Park following the injury, which came with 20 minutes left of a pulsating game against Rafael Benitez’s side, Liverpool Echo reported.

The winger had earlier given Liverpool a 2-1 lead in the game with a clever, right-foot finish. Belgian striker Divock Origi was his replacement.

Origi proved a super substitute giving Liverpool the winner after Salomon Rondon equalised for Liverpool.

Salah is now likely to be a huge doubt for Tuesday’s meeting with Barcelona at Anfield.

The injury is another huge blow for Liverpool after Roberto Firmino was ruled out of both the trip to the North East and the Champions League semi-final second leg against Barca.

Source: NAN