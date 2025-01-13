Naira Faces Persistent Pressure As Dollar Strengthens

The naira remains under pressure as the U.S. dollar continues to gain strength, driven by strong job data and global market dynamics. In the unofficial market, the naira trades within the range of N1,650–N1,660/$, reflecting ongoing currency challenges.

In the official market, the naira depreciates slightly, closing at N1,543/$ on Friday from N1,541.2/$ recorded the previous day, highlighting the strain on Nigeria’s currency amidst global economic shifts.

The U.S. dollar climbs to its strongest level in two years, fueled by robust employment figures from the United States. Nonfarm payroll data shows the U.S. labor market remains strong, which increases expectations that the Federal Reserve will maintain higher interest rates longer than previously anticipated.

Upcoming inflation data and Federal Reserve updates are expected to further influence the dollar’s trajectory, maintaining its dominance in global markets.

The naira’s decline exacerbates Nigeria’s fiscal challenges, as rising U.S. Treasury yields increase the cost of servicing dollar-denominated debts. This creates additional pressure on government revenues and fiscal policy.

A weaker naira also intensifies inflationary pressures, making imports and essential goods more expensive for businesses and consumers. The resulting economic strain impacts industries reliant on foreign exchange and increases the cost of living for Nigerians.

The naira’s stability remains uncertain as global economic conditions continue to favor a stronger dollar. Nigerian policymakers face the challenge of addressing currency volatility, ensuring economic stability, and mitigating inflationary effects in the face of persistent external pressures.