LIRS Ex-director, Disu, Dies 24 Hours After Birthday

The death has been reported in Lagos of Mrs. Olanike Disu, a tax expert and a former director at the Lagos Internal Revenue Service.

The mother of two died on September 4, barely 24 hours after celebrating her birthday on 3 September. Her husband reportedly died just weeks before.

According to a report by TVC, she died in mysterious circumstances at a private hospital after complaining that she was not feeling too well.

Confirming her death, the members of Council, Management and Secretariat of the Chartered Institute of Taxation Of Nigeria regrets issued a statement announcing the:“ unfortunate demise of a member of the Executive Committee of Council, Mrs Olanike Disu, FCTI which occurred today, September 4, 2017. She was the current Chairman of the 2018 Annual Tax Committee (ATC). She was also an Assistant Director with the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) until her death. We pray that God will comfort her family and the CITN family, and grant them the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss”.

Disu was an alumnus of Oklahoma City University where she bagged a BA in Mass Communications in 1986, according to her LinkedIn profile.