EFCC: Jonathan, Okojo-Iweala, CJN, Fayemi, Fayose, Others Under Investigation

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission has listed Former President, Goodluck Jonathan;the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Walter Onnoghen; Governor Ayodele Fayose of Ekiti State; his predecessor and the current Minister of Solid Minerals Development, Dr. Kayode Fayemi; and the immediate past Minister of Finance, Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, are among high-profile personalities currently under its investigation.

“The names are contained in the list of high-profile cases involving over 100 politically-exposed persons and top-ranking public officers still being investigated by the EFCC as of August 2017, The PUNCH reliably learnt on Monday.” The Punch reports

The list, according to Punch was recently sent by the anti-graft agency to the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Mr. Abubakar Malami (SAN), based on request.

“The list was actually sent in August to the then Acting President Yemi Osinbajo and copied the AGF,” another EFCC source said on Tuesday.

The list, sighted earlier on Monday, listed 106 cases under investigation and several others pending in court but either stalled or moving slowly.

It did not disclose the details of the cases under investigation.

It however stated the date each of the over 100 cases was “referred”, the challenges being encountered in the investigation and the source of information leading to the commencement of the probe.

Sources of such information for the cases were listed against each of the cases.