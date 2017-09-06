The future of payments, banking and fintech showcased at Seamless East Africa 2017

Seamless East Africa (http://APO.af/7B4agC) – the region’s most extensive technology and solution event for the fintech, payments and banking industries – opened its doors today at the Radisson Blu Hotel, Nairobi.

The conference is critical to realising the disruptive ways in which consumers, citizens and businesses use money in a tech-savvy world. It brings together the biggest global innovators, trailblasers and gurus that have exploded onto the payments landscape this year, to evaluate payments and financial services innovation.

The conference was opened by Jim Marous, voted one of the top five leaders to follow in fintech, as he discussed harnessing the power of fintech as a catalyst for redefining financial markets.

The conference welcomed international, regional and local organisations, including high profile official spokespeople from African banks, MNOs and fintechs with a view to exchange experiences, discuss best practices and review the industry’s current and future trends.

Notably the CEO Keynote Panel: Defining the Future of Digital Banking, discussed issues surrounding creating a truly digital bank in order to improve access for the unbanked and underbanked. The panel was moderated by Habil Olaka, Chief Executive Officer, Kenya Bankers Association; and panel speakers included Diane Karusisi, Chief Executive Officer, Bank of Kigali; K.C. Li Kwong Wing, Group Chairman, State Bank of Mauritius and Wilfred Musau, Chief Executive Officer, National Bank of Kenya.

Joseph Ridley, General Manager of Seamless East Africa at Terrapinn, concluded: “Fintech is a hot topic globally and key players in the industry are showing increased interest in East Africa. Seamless East Africa provides a platform for fintech, payments and banking industry professionals to explore the potential of the market through knowledge sharing, as well as showcasing new products and technologies to key stakeholders within the region.”

In its 4th year, the event is sponsored by Bluechain, BPC Banking Technologies and Visa, who are among more than 40 exhibitors all showcasing the latest in fintech technology.

The conference continues tomorrow with the same high calibre speakers. Kenneth Krayser, Vice President: Open Innovation, Barclays Africa Group opens the keynote, and is proceeded by a panel assessing the impact of disruptive technology, which will host Dr Lance Mambondiani, Chief Executive Officer, Steward Bank; Jeremy Awori, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Barclays Bank Kenya; Kevin Wingfield, Executive Director, Personal and Business Banking, Standard Bank; Wim Vanhelleputte, Chief Executive Officer, MTN.