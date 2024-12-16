Lekki Free Trade Zone Boosts Economy With 53 Businesses And 4,000 Jobs

The Lekki Free Trade Zone (LFZ) currently hosts 53 businesses, providing employment to approximately 4,000 workers. This is according to John Zhao, a representative of the China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation (CCECC), who shared the update on Monday. Zhao highlights the zone’s critical role in driving Nigeria’s foreign exchange earnings and enhancing economic growth.

Zhao explains that the LFZ, developed and managed by CCECC, is making significant contributions to the economy of Lagos State and Nigeria.

“The Lekki Free Trade Zone is a hub of economic and cultural activity. Recently, it hosted the 6th China-Nigeria Workers’ Games, which included football, table tennis, and the traditional Nigerian jump ball, with over 500 enthusiastic participants from the zone’s workforce,” Zhao states.

Covering an area of 30 square kilometers, the LFZ enhances foreign trade and injects fresh energy into the local economy. “Fifty-three companies operate within the zone, collectively employing 4,000 people,” Zhao confirms, emphasizing CCECC’s commitment to supporting Nigeria’s growth.

Located 60 kilometers east of Lagos city, the LFZ spans 830 hectares and integrates seamlessly with the Lekki Deep Sea Port, positioning it as a trade and industrial powerhouse.