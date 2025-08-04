LAUTECH Resident Doctors Begin Indefinite Strike Over Wage

Resident doctors at the Ladoke Akintola University of Technology Teaching Hospital, Ogbomoso, Oyo State, have commenced an indefinite strike due to the non-implementation of key welfare demands by the hospital management and the state government.

The Association of Resident Doctors announced the action after the expiration of a three-week ultimatum issued on July 8, citing unresolved issues including the implementation of the new minimum wage, disbursement of the Medical Residency Training Fund, accoutrement allowance, staff recruitment, and renovation of call rooms.

The doctors had previously suspended a month-long strike on April 8 to allow time for the government and management to meet their demands. However, after what they described as minimal progress, they notified the hospital’s Chief Medical Director, Prof. Olawale Olakulehin, in a letter dated July 28 that the strike would begin on July 29.

In the letter signed by the association’s President, Dr Stephen Adedokun, and General Secretary, Dr Adedapo Mustapha, the doctors accused the government of ignoring their core grievances and warned of worsening conditions at the facility due to mass resignations and dwindling staff strength.

They noted that while other health workers in the state enjoy the new minimum wage, LAUTECH doctors continue to work under outdated pay structures, creating pay disparities and difficulty attracting new personnel.

“Despite an ample window of engagement granted over the past three months and three weeks, it is with deep concern that we hereby declare a total and indefinite industrial action commencing from 12:00 am, Tuesday 29th July 2025,” the letter read.

Dr Adedokun, in an interview with our correspondent, confirmed the strike had begun as planned and stressed that the association would not call off the action until tangible and acceptable steps were taken to resolve their demands.

Earlier in July, the doctors had warned of an imminent collapse of the hospital, citing poor remuneration, massive staff exits, and a lack of government support. According to them, the number of resident doctors at the facility has plummeted from nearly 270 to fewer than 65.