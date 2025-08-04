Keyamo Faces Backlash, Stands By N712bn Airport Renovation Plan

Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, has defended the federal government’s decision to spend N712 billion on the renovation of the E and D wings of the Old Murtala Muhammed International Airport terminal in Lagos, following widespread public criticism over the project’s cost.

The minister recently announced that the Federal Executive Council had approved the comprehensive revamp, which will give the decades-old terminal its first full-scale facelift since it was inaugurated in 1979. The contract, awarded to China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation (CCECC), includes terminal upgrades, apron expansion, new access roads, and the construction of two ring roads and a connecting bridge.

However, the announcement sparked a wave of backlash on social media, with many Nigerians questioning the scale of the investment. Critics argue that the N712bn price tag is excessive, especially given the country’s economic challenges.

Activist Omoyele Sowore described the terminal’s dilapidated state as “a war zone,” accusing the government of allowing the facility to deteriorate deliberately to justify an inflated renovation cost. “Now I understand that the situation at Murtala Mohammed International Airport… was not accidental. It appears that it was intentionally neglected to facilitate a massive scheme for ‘repairs’ totaling N712bn,” he said.

Others echoed the concerns. “Is that what you’re spending N712bn on when people are starving?” asked user Eze Uchenna Francis. Another commentator, Tosin Olugbenga, noted that the amount was equivalent to about $500 million at the official exchange rate — enough, in his view, to construct a new world-class airport entirely from scratch.

In contrast, some Nigerians defended the minister. A user identified as Baámofín Esà Okè pointed out that $500 million would not cover the cost of a modern airport when compared with global benchmarks. “The new Ethiopian airport is estimated at $7.8bn. Heathrow Terminal 5 cost £4.3bn,” he said.

Retired pilot, Capt. Muhammad Badamosi, criticised the lack of transparency surrounding the project and demanded a detailed breakdown of the budget. “In a country without accountability, any amount can be declared for a project with no fear of contradiction. We must ask for full disclosure,” he stated, citing Ghana as a model for transparency in infrastructure development.

Aviation industry expert John Ojukwu also questioned the project’s focus. He urged the government to leave non-aeronautical developments to the private sector through concession agreements and instead concentrate on improving core aeronautical services in line with international standards.

In response to the criticism, Keyamo said the renovation had become inevitable due to years of neglect and a surge in passenger traffic that has overwhelmed the terminal’s capacity.

“Due to years of neglect and increased traffic, the facilities at Terminal One became completely decrepit. Patch jobs over the years were no longer enough,” Keyamo explained.

He said the renovation will not only expand the building and apron to accommodate larger aircraft but also correct long-standing design flaws — such as installing a bridge to connect directly to the upper level of Terminal 2, improving ease of access for departing passengers.

The minister also clarified that the project would not be funded through external borrowing. Instead, the funds will come from the Renewed Hope Infrastructure Development Fund, financed through savings from the removal of fuel subsidies.

“This is a necessary and transformative investment. We’re not borrowing for this — the money comes from what we’ve saved through reforms. Nigerians deserve an airport infrastructure that reflects their aspirations,” Keyamo concluded.