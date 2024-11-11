Lagos State Moves To Demolish Illegal Structures On Bourdillon Road, Ikoyi

The Lagos State Government begins a cleanup operation to remove shanties and unauthorized structures around the NIPOST area on Bourdillon Road in Ikoyi, as part of an ongoing urban regeneration project. Led by the Lagos State Building Control Agency (LASBCA), the operation launches on Sunday, aiming to address environmental and security risks posed by these unapproved developments.

In a statement on LASBCA’s official social media, Adu Ademuyiwa, Director of Public Affairs, emphasizes the government’s commitment to a safer and more organized urban landscape. “The Lagos State Government, through LASBCA, is actively removing shanties and illegal structures around Bourdillon Road to support urban renewal and public safety,” the statement says.

LASBCA General Manager, Arc. Gbolahan Oki, explains that all affected occupants receive quit and demolition notices well in advance, allowing ample time for compliance. He states that the demolition is necessary due to the continued appearance of unapproved structures despite repeated warnings, which present significant safety hazards.

“Despite multiple warnings, illegal structures keep emerging in these areas, disrupting the city’s orderliness and putting public safety at risk. We remain dedicated to enforcing building standards and will not overlook these issues,” Oki adds, noting that similar actions will extend to other areas across Lagos in line with the agency’s sustainable urban development objectives.

Additional Context

The Lagos State Government is intensifying enforcement of building standards, with a focus on safety, health, and long-term accessibility. Recently, LASBCA issues a two-week ultimatum to residents of 15 distressed buildings in Iponri Housing Estate, Surulere, due to concerns over structural integrity. LASBCA also takes action against developers violating approved plans, suspending AEOS Engineering Services for constructing a 10-floor building in Somolu L.G.A., exceeding the sanctioned height.

In a similar move, LASBCA shuts down Ikeja Golf Club due to public safety concerns following incidents of golf balls damaging vehicles, as the club fails to install protective netting or adjust play areas.