Lagos, Ogun, Kano Lead in Active Voice Subscription – NBS

The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) has said that Lagos, Ogun and Kano States have the highest number of subscribers in terms of active voice subscription per state in the second quarter of 2019.

The Bureau, in its report on Monday stated that a total of 174,042,116 subscribers were active on voice in Q2 2019, representing 0.18 per cent increase in voice subscriptions quarter to quarter as against 173,713,842 in Q1 2019.

Facts gathered by Nigerian NewsDirect revealed that Lagos State has the highest number of subscribers in terms of active voice per State in Q2 2019 and closely followed by Ogun and Kano States respectively while Bayelsa and Ebonyi States have the least number of subscribers.

According to the report, Lagos State led with 13 percent in Q2 2019 of total states in active voice per state.

However, the total number of active voice subscriptions per state dropped by 2.03 percent in Q2 2019 to 22,614,524 from 23,084,103 posted in Q1 2019.

Kano state followed suit in share of total states in active voice Q2 2019 with 5.79 percent while the total number of active voice subscriptions per state increased by 3.45 percent from 9,738,968 reported in Q1 2019 to 10,074,585 in Q2 2019.

The total number of active voice subscriptions per state in Ogun leaped high by 1.27 percent from 10,242,011 in Q1 2019 to 10,371,761 in Q2 2019 as the share of total states in active voice in Q2 2019 posted 5.96 percent.

Also, the report shows that MTN has the highest share of subscription, followed by Glo, Airtel and 9Mobile and others respectively.

The data shows that Ebonyi State had 1,577,475 in Q1 and 1,626,559 in Q2 voice subscriptions, representing a growth of 3.11 percent while the share of total states in active voice Q2 2019 posted 0.93 percent.

The NBS report indicates that Bayelsa State’s voice subscriptions in the first quarter was 1,199,003, an increase of 5.02 percent compared to 1,259,143 in the second quarter as the share of total states in active voice in Q2 2019 recorded 0.72 percent.

The report shows also that the number of subscribers that returned to their mobile network operator through the mobile number portability platform increased by 25 percent quarter-on-quarter.

Analysis of the mobile portability statistics showed that incoming porting activities in the first quarter of 2019 were 24,063 while in the second quarter, a total of 30,168 subscribers moved back to their original service provider.

The data indicates that 9mobile had the highest porting activities in the two quarters, having recorded the highest incoming porting in Q1 (13,314) and Q2 (19,369).

However, the outgoing porting data shows that in the first quarter of 2019, a total of 22,666 subscribers left their original network operators to new operators.

In the second quarter, 20,133 mobile phone users moved to other networks, amounting to 11 per cent decline in outgoing porting activities quarter-on-quarter.

