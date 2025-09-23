Lagos Holds Talks With Computer Village Traders On Relocation To Katangowa ICT Park

The Lagos State Government has commenced stakeholder engagement with traders at Computer Village, Ikeja, over plans to relocate the market to the newly developed ICT and Business Park in Katangowa, Agbado-Oke Odo.

At a meeting held on Monday, the Permanent Secretary, Office of Urban Development, Mr. Gbolahan Oki, said the session was convened on the directive of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu to ensure openness and inclusiveness in the relocation process.

Oki explained that the relocation forms part of the administration’s broader urban renewal and decentralisation agenda designed to decongest major commercial centres, enhance quality of life, and promote sustainable urban development.

“For the first time in 15 years, the government is meeting you in your market on this issue,” Oki noted. “It reflects the governor’s commitment to transparency and stakeholder engagement.”

The Katangowa ICT and Business Park, according to Oki, will feature modern facilities including banking halls, hotels, recreational centres, car parks, a fire station, a police post, and improved access roads. He added that the move would not only optimise business operations but also restore Ikeja’s original status as a residential district.

He urged traders to support the relocation plan, desist from trading on roadways and drainage setbacks, and embrace the state’s urban renewal efforts.

Officials from the Urban Development Department delivered presentations highlighting the benefits of the project.

In her remarks, the Iyaloja of Computer Village, Chief (Mrs.) Abisola Azeez, welcomed the initiative, noting that the new site would expand business opportunities and provide a more conducive trading environment.

Other government representatives at the meeting included the General Manager, Lagos State Urban Renewal Agency, Mr. Oladimeji Animashaun; Coordinating Director, Lagos State Building Control Agency, Builder Florence Gbaye; and the Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Urban Development, Mr. Segun Williams. Executive members of the market association were also in attendance.

Over the years, Computer Village has grown into a major economic hub, attracting traders, technicians, and buyers from across Nigeria and West Africa. However, its rapid expansion has created serious urban challenges in Ikeja, including traffic congestion, overcrowding, poor sanitation, illegal street trading, and infrastructure strain. These concerns have long reinforced calls from urban planners and government authorities for the relocation of the market.