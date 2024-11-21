Lagos Government Warns Contractors Of Contract Termination Over Delays In Housing Projects

The Lagos State Government warns contractors handling housing projects to adhere to agreed deadlines or face contract termination. This announcement follows concerns about delays in critical state-funded projects designed to address Lagos’ housing deficit.

The State Commissioner for Housing, Moruf Akinderu-Fatai, raises the alarm during an inspection of projects, including the Sangotedo Housing Estate Phase 2 in Eti Osa. In a statement released via the Lagos State Government’s official X (formerly Twitter) account, Akinderu-Fatai expresses dissatisfaction with the slow pace of work, emphasizing the government’s commitment to meeting its housing delivery goals.

“Contractors must fulfill all obligations in line with the contract agreements or risk termination. Non-compliance will lead to re-awarding projects to more reliable firms capable of timely delivery,” the statement reads.

Focus on Housing Delivery

Akinderu-Fatai highlights that Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu expresses displeasure with the delays and stresses the need for contractors to meet deadlines without compromising quality. Supporting this stance, Permanent Secretary in the Housing Ministry, Engr. Abdulhafis Toriola, reminds contractors of the critical role of timely project delivery.

Among the major projects under review is Sangotedo Housing Estate Phase 2, comprising 43 blocks expected to deliver over 500 housing units upon completion. The first phase, consisting of 744 units, is successfully commissioned in December 2021.

Other ongoing housing initiatives include projects in Ajara, Badagry; Ibeshe Scheme 2; Ita Marun; and Egan Igando Cluster 2 and 3. These developments form part of the government’s broader efforts to meet the housing needs of Lagos’ growing population.

Government Housing Programs

The Lagos State Government drives homeownership through programs like the Rent-To-Own Scheme and Lagos Home Ownership Mortgage Scheme (Lagos HOMS).

Rent-To-Own Program : Offers affordable housing options with a 5% down payment, followed by rent-equivalent monthly payments over 10 years. Applicants must be Lagos residents, first-time buyers, tax-compliant, and meet affordability criteria.

: Offers affordable housing options with a 5% down payment, followed by rent-equivalent monthly payments over 10 years. Applicants must be Lagos residents, first-time buyers, tax-compliant, and meet affordability criteria. Lagos HOMS: Provides first-time buyers with up to 70% mortgage financing for affordable homes. Payments are spread over a decade, ensuring accessibility while prohibiting subletting.

The government commits to completing all ongoing projects by the end of the current administration in 2027, reinforcing its pledge to provide affordable housing solutions for Lagosians.