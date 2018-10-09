Lagos Court Grants Saraki’s Aide N250 Million Bail Over Alleged Fraud

The Federal High Court in Lagos on Tuesday granted bail in the sum of N250m to an aide of Senate President Bukola Saraki, Gbenga Makanjuola, who was charged with an alleged fraud of N3.5bn.

Justice Babs Kuewumi granted Makanjuola, who is Saraki’s Deputy Chief of Staff, the bail with two sureties in like sum.

Makanjuola’s co-defendants, Kolawole Shittu and Obiorah Amobi, were equally granted bail in the same conditions.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission had on October 3 arraigned Makanjuola, Shittu and Amobi alongside a firm Melrose General Services Limited on 11 counts bordering on conspiracy and money laundering.

Granting them bail on Tuesday, Justice Kuewumi said the sureties must be resident in Lagos and own landed properties, whose Certificate of Occupancy they must be ready to submit to the court’s registrar, pending the determination of the case.

The sureties, the judge said, were also to show evidence of tax payment in the last three years as well as submit a letter of identification from their banks.

More details later…