Lafarge, Ogun Partner To Plant One Million Trees

Lafarge Africa Plc has teamed up with the Ogun State Government to plant one million trees across 20 local government areas as part of the 2025 Ogun Tree Planting Day themed ‘Grow Trees, Sustain Life’.

The initiative, aimed at promoting environmental sustainability through afforestation, included beautifying the second entrance of the state secretariat at Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta.

Lafarge Africa’s CEO, Lolu Alade-Akinyemi, represented by the firm’s Head of Sustainability, Gabriel Pollyn, said the move aligns with Lafarge’s decarbonisation and quarry rehabilitation efforts, adding that the company plans to plant 150,000 native trees over five years in Ogun and Oyo States.

Ogun Commissioner for Forestry, Taiwo Oludotun, said the exercise responds to local climate challenges such as prolonged dry seasons, flooding and rising temperatures. Lafarge Africa also pledged continued community engagement to ensure the survival of the seedlings.