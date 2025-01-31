FG’s Cash Transfer Beneficiaries Reach 32.21 Million In January 2025 – World Bank

The number of Nigerians benefiting from the Federal Government’s cash transfer program under the National Social Safety Net Program-Scale Up (NASSP-SU) currently stands at 32.21 million as of January 2025, according to the latest World Bank Implementation Status & Results Report.

The report, released on January 29, 2025, reveals that the program continues to expand despite initial implementation delays, now covering over 5 million households across the country. The initiative, managed by the Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, aims to provide financial relief to low-income and vulnerable households while strengthening Nigeria’s social safety net system.

Key Findings from the Report

The total number of social safety net beneficiaries increases from 30.35 million in June 2024 to 32.21 million in January 2025 .

increases from . Women make up a significant portion of the beneficiaries, with 28.55 million female recipients enrolled in the scheme.

enrolled in the scheme. Households receiving cash transfers under the Economic Shock Responsive Cash Transfer (ESR-CT) component now total 5.39 million .

component now total . Beneficiaries of the Extended Regular Cash Transfer (ER-CT) program reach 1.51 million.

Implementation and Expansion Efforts

The report highlights the government’s increased focus on digital payments and identity verification. Since March 2024, all cash transfers are processed electronically and linked to verified National Identification Numbers (NIN) or Bank Verification Numbers (BVN) to ensure transparency and prevent fraud.

The National Social Safety Net Coordinating Office (NASSCO), in collaboration with the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC), undertakes a targeted NIN registration drive to validate beneficiaries and ensure all new recipients have verified identities before receiving payments. To further expand coverage, NASSCO now operates as a front-end enrollment partner for NIN registrations.

Challenges and Risks

The World Bank rates the program’s overall implementation and progress as “Moderately Satisfactory”, while also identifying key challenges:

Implementation delays due to leadership transitions and policy adjustments.

due to leadership transitions and policy adjustments. Political and macroeconomic risks that could impact the sustainability of the initiative.

that could impact the sustainability of the initiative. Lack of beneficiary satisfaction surveys, making it difficult to measure the program’s full impact.

Government Commitment and Future Projections

Following the appointment of new ministers in October 2024, the government reaffirms its commitment to expanding the cash transfer initiative. The World Bank projects that if implementation continues at the current pace, the number of beneficiaries could reach 56 million by December 2025.

What This Means for Nigerians

The rise in cash transfer beneficiaries highlights the Federal Government’s increasing efforts to provide financial relief to vulnerable Nigerians amid rising economic challenges. The shift to digital payments linked to verified NINs and BVNs strengthens transparency and accountability, ensuring funds reach the right recipients.

With 100% of payments now processed electronically, the program reduces fraud risks, minimizes leakages, and integrates more Nigerians into the formal financial system. However, the report warns that sustained funding, policy stability, and improved beneficiary feedback mechanisms remain crucial for the long-term success of the initiative.

Additionally, the expansion of digitally enabled payments presents new opportunities for financial service providers, promoting greater fintech innovation, mobile money adoption, and financial inclusion in Nigeria.