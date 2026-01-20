Kano Governor Seeks Tinubu’s Support For Mega Projects, Enhanced Security

The Governor of Kano State, Abba Kabir Yusuf, has met with President Bola Tinubu at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, to seek federal support for key priorities of his administration, with a focus on security, major infrastructure development and stronger collaboration with the Federal Government.

The meeting, held on Monday behind closed doors, was confirmed in a statement issued on Tuesday by the governor’s spokesperson, Sunusi Dawakin Tofa.

According to the statement, Governor Yusuf formally briefed the President on pressing challenges and opportunities in Kano State, drawing particular attention to the worsening security situation in some local government areas. He cited the recent killing of a housewife and her children as a tragic example, underscoring the urgency of decisive federal intervention to protect lives and restore public confidence.

The governor highlighted the efforts of the Kano State Neighbourhood Watch Corps in supporting conventional security agencies and called for deeper coordination with federal security institutions to strengthen intelligence sharing and operational effectiveness.

Beyond security, Yusuf outlined his administration’s development agenda, with emphasis on the execution of mega infrastructure projects aimed at stimulating economic growth, creating jobs and improving living standards across the state.

He also expressed appreciation to President Tinubu for the Federal Government’s intervention on the Wujuwuju Road project, describing it as a critical infrastructure that would unlock economic activities and enhance connectivity within the state.

The governor further sought the President’s cooperation in fast-tracking ongoing and proposed federal projects in Kano, stressing the need for the state to benefit fully from national programmes and investments.

In response, President Tinubu assured Governor Yusuf of the Federal Government’s commitment to working closely with the Kano State Government to address security challenges and promote sustainable development.

The meeting came amid heightened political speculation over Governor Yusuf’s future political alignment, following comments by the Kano State Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Abdullahi Abbas, who suggested that the governor might soon be formally received into the party. However, the Kano State Government’s statement focused squarely on governance issues, describing the engagement as part of ongoing efforts to strengthen federal–state relations in the interest of the people of Kano State.