Junior Chamber International (JCI) Nigeria 2025 Leadership Unfolds ELV8 Flagship Projects

The 2025 Leadership of the Junior Chamber International (JCI) Nigeria, the leading youth organisation, has unveiled eight flagship projects in line with its ELV8 theme for the year.

Speaking during the inaugural Press conference to herald the beginning of the administration held at the Radisson Hotel, Ikeja GRA, on Saturday, January 5, 2025, the 2025 JCI Nigeria President Oluwatoyin Atanda disclosed that the flagship projects embodied the principles of tri-sector leadership and strategic pillars of the ELV8 leadership philosophy.

Atanda explained further that the projects aim to elevate JCI’s impact in Nigeria, foster collaboration, and build a sustainable future for its members and communities.

According to her, the eight project pillars include the Ten Outstanding Young Person Programme (TOYP), the Creative Young Entrepreneur (CPE), the Training Institute, Conferences, Partnerships, Memberships, Brand and Communications, and the National Secretariat.

She noted that each flagship project will have a dedicated project team responsible for planning, execution and evaluation, while performance metrics and regular progress reports will ensure transparency and accountability.

She added that feedback from members and stakeholders will be actively sought to continuously monitor, evaluate, improve, and refine the projects and ensure they all deliver on their mandate.

Speaking on the ELV8 theme, Atanda described it as a story of evolution and impact. She noted that JCI Nigeria embarked on a remarkable growth, transformation, and impact journey, each year building upon the foundation laid out in the previous year and culminating in a vision of holistic and sustainable leadership.

“The ELV8 flagship projects will elevate JCI Nigeria’s mission, creating a lasting and meaningful impact on our members, communities and society at large. By focusing on these strategic initiatives, JCI Nigeria will lead the way in sustainable, inclusive and impactful leadership”.

Other members of the Oluwatoyin Atanda-led JCI Nigeria 2025 executives include Sandra Ekene Efemuaye (Immediate Past President), Segun Omotosho (General Legal Counsel), Yetunde Adebisi (Treasurer), Akinbode Abitogun (Executive Vice President, South West), Estoria Alu (Executive Vice President, South South/South East), Ayodele Akinwande (Executive Vice President, North West), Adewale Oshinaike (Executive Vice President, North East).

About JCI

JCI is a global membership-based organisation that takes its members through a development journey to equip them with full potential as leaders for a changing world.

JCI is a global network of enterprising young leaders ages 18 to 40.

Active in more than 5000 locations across nearly 115 countries. We transform passionate young people into capable and enterprising young leaders through training, programs, projects and events aligned with four areas of development opportunity.

About JCI Nigeria.

JCI Nigeria is the largest youth-based organisation in Nigeria, with 10,000+ active members and an alumni network. We equip young people with the tools and resources to become well-rounded leaders who can effectively navigate a globalised world and create sustainable changes.

Our four areas of opportunity are Individual development, Business and entrepreneurship, community action, and international cooperation. Do you want to be a global communicator, entrepreneur, changemaker, or networker?





