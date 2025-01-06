FG Allocates N4 Billion For Presidential Helipad And Jetty In Lagos

The Federal Government, as part of its proposed N49.74 trillion budget for 2025, allocates N4 billion for constructing a presidential helipad and jetty in Lagos. This initiative falls under the Ministry of Works, which is earmarked N1.138 trillion, with N1.09 trillion dedicated to capital projects.

Infrastructure Development in Lagos

The Lagos presidential helipad and jetty project is one of several major projects planned for the city in 2025:

Ogunusi Road Rehabilitation : A 15-kilometer stretch connecting Oba Ogunji Road to Odo-Eran Junction in Ikeja, budgeted at N4 billion.

: A 15-kilometer stretch connecting Oba Ogunji Road to Odo-Eran Junction in Ikeja, budgeted at N4 billion. Lekki-7th Axial Road Funding : A key project with N2 billion allocated for counterpart funding.

: A key project with N2 billion allocated for counterpart funding. Ebute-Ero to Outer Marina Shoreline Upgrade: Allocated N4 billion for urban enhancement.

Repairs and Structural Enhancements

Critical repair and maintenance projects include:

Third Mainland Bridge : Emergency work on the substructure and underwater elements, with N8 billion allocated, complemented by a nationwide study of bridge stability funded at N6 billion.

: Emergency work on the substructure and underwater elements, with N8 billion allocated, complemented by a nationwide study of bridge stability funded at N6 billion. Iddo Bridge Repairs : Structural work allocated N1 billion.

: Structural work allocated N1 billion. Independence Bridge Phase 2: Urgent repairs using direct procurement, with N2 billion earmarked.

Additional Notable Projects

Other infrastructure projects in Lagos include:

Selewu Road Repairs in Ikorodu : A 1.2-kilometer road rehabilitation project budgeted at N100 million.

: A 1.2-kilometer road rehabilitation project budgeted at N100 million. Prince Sola Arodoye Street Rehabilitation: Emergency repairs linking Lagos-Abeokuta Expressway, allocated N100 million.

National Commitment to Infrastructure

These investments underscore the Federal Government’s commitment to addressing critical infrastructure needs in Lagos and across the country. Projects focus on enhancing transportation networks and urban development while ensuring safety and efficiency through timely repairs. Approval of the budget will pave the way for these transformative projects.